Woman Armed With Knife Attempts To Ram Car Into Israeli Soldiers - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Woman Armed With Knife Attempts to Ram Car Into Israeli Soldiers - IDF

TEL AVIV/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) An unidentified woman attempted to ram her car into Israeli soldiers and, failing to do so, stab some of the officers with a knife, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Following the report, the assailant attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers, exited her vehicle with a knife drawn and was neutralized in response," the IDF tweeted.

The incident took place in the town of Hizma, southeast of Ramallah. According to the IDF, one soldier was lightly injured.

At the same time, Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the woman was driving her car near Hizma when she accidentally entered a military street, the construction of which began a week ago. She was killed, according to the report.

