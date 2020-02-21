UrduPoint.com
Woman Arrested After Attempting Stabbing Attack In East Jerusalem - Israeli Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Woman Arrested After Attempting Stabbing Attack in East Jerusalem - Israeli Police

A woman was arrested Friday after she attempted to stab a passerby in East Jerusalem, Israeli police said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A woman was arrested Friday after she attempted to stab a passerby in East Jerusalem, Israeli police said.

"The female terrorist tried to stab a man with a knife. Police units arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

The woman is in custody, she is being interrogated," the police press service said in a statement.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the East Jerusalem and the West bank following the unveiling of the so-called Middle East Peace Plan by US and Israeli leaderships, purportedly aimed at settling the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

