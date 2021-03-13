UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 05:30 AM

Woman at Age of 38 Dies in Slovakia After Getting AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) A teacher has died at the age of 38 years in Slovakia two weeks after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, the Slovak Television (STV) broadcaster reported.

Only teachers are currently vaccinated in Slovakia with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The 38-year-old woman was reportedly ready for adverse effects but was surprised how intensive they were.

In late February, she told STV about severe headache, fever, and joint pain. Several days later, the woman was hospitalized and died in a medical facility.

According to preliminary data, the teacher died of cerebral edema, thrombophilia, and pulmonary embolism.

Her father believes that the death was caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Slovak authorities have received more than 800 reports about adverse effects after the inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A number of European states have already suspended vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug as a precaution after reports on severe side-effects, including blood clots, which were allegedly triggered by the vaccine. The European Medicines Agency said there was currently no indication that the reported negative effects had been caused by the vaccination.

