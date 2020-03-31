UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman At Greek Camp Virus Positive After Giving Birth

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:32 PM

Woman at Greek camp virus positive after giving birth

Greece's migration ministry on Tuesday said an asylum-seeker from a camp near Athens had tested positive for the coronavirus after giving birth at an Athens hospital

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Greece's migration ministry on Tuesday said an asylum-seeker from a camp near Athens had tested positive for the coronavirus after giving birth at an Athens hospital.

The unidentified woman lives at Ritsona, a camp some 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Athens.

This is the first case among asylum-seekers living in a Greek camp. The state has run several vaccination campaigns in past years, but no screening has been done for the present virus.

It was not immediately clear if the woman had been infected inside the maternity hospital.

State tv ERT said the woman is of African origin.

The ministry said another person living with the new mother had tested negative for the virus.

"The public health organisation is already tracking the contacts of this case in recent days, and taking all necessary measures to protect (camp) residents and staff," the migration ministry said.

Ten medical staff at the hospital have been quarantined and three other people in the same room as the woman are being tested, a hospital source said.

There have been 46 recorded deaths and 1,212 cases of COVID-19 in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.

In the camps, where tens of thousands of asylum seekers live in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions, regulations have been announced to keep residents as far from the local population as possible.

The movement of camp residents has been drastically reduced for the next 30 days, with access to nearby communities only allowed to small groups under police supervision between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Specialised medical teams have being deployed to the camps and virus isolation areas and inspection points are being set up.

Camp access to outside visitors is also barred, though aid and rights group representatives are still allowed to enter.

Related Topics

Police Athens Same Greece Women TV All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

34 minutes ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

1 hour ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

1 hour ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

1 hour ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.