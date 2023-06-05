Woman Dead, 6 Others Hurt in Chicago Shooting - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) A woman died and six other people were injured in a shooting in the US city of Chicago in the early hours of Sunday, deputy police chief Adnardo Gutierrez said.

The Chicago Police Department deputy chief told a press briefing they responded to reports of a shooting in the Austin neighborhood at around 1 a.m. (6:00 GMT).

"Seven people were hit by gunfire, including a 25-year-old woman who was transported to Mt.

Sinai (medical center). She succumbed to her injuries," he said.

The mass shooting erupted at a large gathering held in tribute for a man who was killed in a car accident four years ago.

"A verbal altercation ensued and multiple offenders began to shoot," Gutierrez said.

A teenage girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, while another woman, aged 28, was shot in the ear. Four men in their 20s were also shot and hospitalized, including one in a critical condition.