Woman Dead After Truck Driver Plows Into Cars At Traffic Light In Brampton - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) A major road collision involving a tractor trailer resulted in the death of one woman in the city of Brampton, Canada, The Toronto Star reports.

The accident occurred at around 12:00 a.m local time (4:00 GMT) on Saturday, when a truck driver plowed into ten vehicles stopped at a red traffic light, the newspaper said citing police.

One woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene, while several other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to The Toronto Star.

"We have the driver of the tractor trailer in custody," Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel police, said on Saturday as quoted by the newspaper.

According to Patten, police are investigating the cause of the accident. The truck driver is facing charges for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury.

