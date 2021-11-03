The US authorities have arrested an Illinois woman for plotting to murder her own mother seven years ago in Indonesia, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US authorities have arrested an Illinois woman for plotting to murder her own mother seven years ago in Indonesia, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"An Illinois woman was arrested today when she arrived at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, for allegedly murdering her mother on August 12, 2014, while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Heather Mack, 26, is alleged to have conspired with her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, 28, to kill her mother Sheila Von Weise, while Mack and Von Weise were on vacation in Bali, the release said.

"According to court documents, Mack and Schaefer discussed how and when to kill Von Weise, arranged for Schaefer to travel to Bali, committed the murder, and then placed Von Weise's body inside a suitcase which they loaded into the trunk of a taxi," the release added.

Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia in 2015 for Von Weise's murder. Mack was sentenced to ten years and Schaefer to 18 years in prison. Mack was released on October 29 and deported to the United States. If convicted, she faces a maximum statutory penalty of life imprisonment, according to the release.