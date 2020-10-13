UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies From Coronavirus Reinfection, First Such Case Reported By Researchers

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:50 AM

Woman Dies From Coronavirus Reinfection, First Such Case Reported by Researchers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Researchers are reporting what appears to be the first death from a reinfection with the coronavirus, the patient was an 89-year-old Dutch woman suffering from a type of white blood cell cancer.

"Here, we report a case of a reinfection, in an 89-year old Dutch woman, suffering from Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, treated with B-cell-depleting therapy. She presented to the emergency department with fever and severe cough and a lymphocyte count of 0.4x109/L. An in-house SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR (E-gen),[2]on a nasopharyngeal swab was positive," the researchers said in their findings published in the Oxford University Press.

The patient was discharged after five days and eventually her symptoms subsided. However, about two months later, she contracted the coronavirus again.

"Two days after a new chemotherapy treatment, fifty-nine days after the start of the first COVID-19 episode, the patient developed fever, cough, and dyspnea. At admission, her oxygen saturation was 90% with a respiratory rate of 40/min.

The SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR on a nasopharyngeal swab was positive ... At day 8, the condition of the patient deteriorated. She died two weeks later," the researchers said.

According to Dutch media reports, this is the first case of a death from a reinfection with COVID-19.

Over 20 cases of coronavirus reinfection have been confirmed globally, including in Hong Kong, the US, Europe and Ecuador.

Professor Santiago Mas-Coma, the president of the World Federation for Tropical Medicine and an expert member of the World Health Organization, told Sputnik in August that the known reinfection cases were detected due to the fact that patients were reinfected with coronavirus strains different from the ones that had caused their initial infection.

Last month, researchers from the Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm revealed that antibodies for COVID-19 can remain in the blood of a person who has been cured of the disease for another four months.

Related Topics

World Europe Died Santiago Hong Kong Stockholm Oxford Ecuador August Women Cancer Media From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

5 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

5 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

5 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

5 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

5 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.