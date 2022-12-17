Woman Dies From Injuries After Crowd Crush at London Concert - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman who was severely injured in a crowd crush at a concert in southern London has died, London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) A woman who was severely injured in a crowd crush at a concert in southern London has died, London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

On Friday, police said that ten people had been injured in a crowd crush, with four of them hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at one of the biggest concert venues in London, O2 academy Brixton, ahead of a concert by Nigerian singer Asako.

"Sadly, one of the women who was critically injured, died at hospital on the morning of Saturday, 17 December. She is Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, of Newham," the statement read.

Officers are continuing to provide support to the late woman's family, it added.

Two other women who also suffered injuries in the crowd crush remain in a critical condition, the police said.