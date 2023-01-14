Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels - Reports

A woman in her late 40s died at a police station in Brussels, possibly as a result of suicide, Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported Saturday, citing sources

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) A woman in her late 40s died at a police station in Brussels, possibly as a result of suicide, Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported Saturday, citing sources.

The woman was arrested overnight to Thursday and found dead in her cell a few hours later in one of the detention centers of the Belgian capital's Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone, the newspaper reported.

Exact details about the circumstances of her arrest and death are not yet available, the report read. The prosecutor's office believes that the cause of death may have been suicide, according to the report.

The newspaper added that in the last two years there have been three custodial deaths at the same police station.