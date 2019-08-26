Woman Dies in Shooting in Southern Swedish City of Malmo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in a street in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, local media reported on Monday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in a street in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, local media reported on Monday.

Information about the woman's death was received at around 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT). According to the SVT Nyheter broadcaster, a small child and the woman's husband were with her during the shooting. Some eyewitnesses told police that the shots were fired by two men dressed in black, who then drove away in a silver car. The police are now investigating the matter further.

"We have witnesses who say other things. There is a lot of different information. Until we interview everyone, we cannot go into the details of what they said," Calle Persson, a representative of the local police, said.

Earlier, the SOS Alarm emergency service confirmed to SVT Nyheter that three people had been hospitalized, without providing any information about their condition.

The Ribersborg neighborhood, where the shooting occurred, has been cordoned off, with criminal experts working at the scene of the crime.