UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies In Suspected New Zealand Shark Attack

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:01 PM

Woman dies in suspected New Zealand shark attack

A woman has died after an apparent shark attack at a popular New Zealand beach, police said Thursday

Wellington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman has died after an apparent shark attack at a popular New Zealand beach, police said Thursday.

Police were called to Waihi Beach on the east coast of the North Island in the early evening following reports a woman had been injured in the water.

"Initial indications suggest she may have been injured by a shark.

Sadly she died at the scene a short time later," police said in a statement.

If confirmed, it would be the 25th shark attack fatality recorded in New Zealand and the first in seven years since a 46-year-old man died at Muriwai near Auckland.

Waihi Beach promotes itself as "one of New Zealand's safest surf beaches and home to a vibrant and friendly beachside community."However, there have been occasional shark sightings in the area in recent years including a 3.5 metre (11ft 5in) male last February.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Water Died Man Male Auckland February May Women New Zealand

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

19 minutes ago

BCCI threats CA to end Test series on three matche ..

21 minutes ago

Foreign exchange rates in pakistan on 7 Jan 2021

6 seconds ago

US' Pompeo Threatens China Sanctions Over Crackdow ..

9 seconds ago

Prievidza returns from quarantine with victory in ..

10 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on U.S. stimulus ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.