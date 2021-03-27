UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies Of COVID-19 In Self-Isolation Ward At Tokyo Airport - Reports

Sat 27th March 2021

Woman Dies of COVID-19 in Self-Isolation Ward at Tokyo Airport - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) A woman has died in her quarantine ward at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the media outlet, the resident of the Hiroshima Prefecture had arrived from Egypt.

Upon her arrival in Tokyo, the woman tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolated at the airport hospital.

The woman, who was reportedly asymptomatic, was found dead in her room after she did not answer the phone for a daily health check-up. This is Japan's first quarantine-related fatal case.

