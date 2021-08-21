UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies Of West Nile Fever In Spain - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) A 73 year old woman infected with West Nile fever died of the disease in the southern Spanish province of Seville, EFE news agency reported on Friday.

This is reportedly the first lethal case caused by the fever this year.

The woman suffered from chronic diseases, the Andalusia autonomous community authorities said.

Spain has registered three cases of West Nile fever this year, all of them in Andalusia. The country identified dozens of cases in 2020, while several people died of meningoencephalitis, which may be caused by the West Nile virus.

