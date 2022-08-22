Woman Drives Into Wedding Crowd in Vancouver, Two People Killed - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Two people were killed and at least ten others were injured when a car drove into a wedding party crowd in Vancouver, Canadian media report.

The tragic incident occurred at around 06:10 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:10 GMT on Sunday), CTV said on Sunday citing the British Columbia Emergency Health Services.

CBC quoted West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Nicole Braithwaite as saying that a woman in her late 60s, driving a vehicle on a shared driveway, "accelerated forward and crashed into multiple individuals who were attending a wedding.

"

The West Vancouver Police Department told CTV that the woman was attempting to pull out of the driveway when she accelerated into the crowd.

According to police, two people were killed as a result of the collision and 10 others were transported to the hospital (two were in critical condition).

CTV said citing police on Sunday that the woman who drove the vehicle was one of the people taken to the hospital, but she was not in police custody as of Sunday.