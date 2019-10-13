Woman Falls From Helicopter During Rescue Operations After Typhoon Hagibis - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) A woman in her 70s fell out of the Japan Self-Defense Forces helicopter, which was participating in rescue operations after Typhoon Hagibis, media reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported. The woman was taken to a hospital after accidentally being dropped 131 feet to the ground while being transported by the helicopter.

She later succumbed to her injuries, according to the media outlet.

Japan is currently facing powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which has already left at least 25 people dead, more than 100 injured and over a dozen more missing. Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon.

According to the NHK broadcaster, more than 800 flights have been canceled in Japan over the typhoon. The disaster has also breached the railway traffic and downed power lines across the country.