UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Falls From Helicopter During Rescue Operations After Typhoon Hagibis - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Woman Falls From Helicopter During Rescue Operations After Typhoon Hagibis - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) A woman in her 70s fell out of the Japan Self-Defense Forces helicopter, which was participating in rescue operations after Typhoon Hagibis, media reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported. The woman was taken to a hospital after accidentally being dropped 131 feet to the ground while being transported by the helicopter.

She later succumbed to her injuries, according to the media outlet.

Japan is currently facing powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which has already left at least 25 people dead, more than 100 injured and over a dozen more missing. Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon.

According to the NHK broadcaster, more than 800 flights have been canceled in Japan over the typhoon. The disaster has also breached the railway traffic and downed power lines across the country.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Traffic Fukushima Japan Women Sunday Media Million

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

3 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.