Woman Hospitalized in NYC After Shark Bite

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) A 50-year-old woman has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after being attacked by a shark at Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, media reported.

The incident took place on Monday when the shark bit the woman's leg while she was swimming, the ABC news reported, citing the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation (NYC Parks).

She was immediately removed from the water by lifeguards and taken to Jamaica Hospital. The hospital confirmed to the broadcaster that the woman remained in critical condition.

NYC Parks said in a statement that such incidents are "extremely rare" at Rockaway Beach. After the attack, the police surveyed the area with a helicopter but did not detect any sharks. The city authorities will check the beach on Tuesday.

Last month, a 15-year-old was attacked by a shark while surfing off the coast of New York's Fire Island.