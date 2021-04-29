UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman In German Custody Over Killings At Disabled Centre

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Woman in German custody over killings at disabled centre

An employee at a clinic for disabled people outside Berlin was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing four people at the centre and wounding a fifth, police said, with the motive still unclear

Potsdam (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :An employee at a clinic for disabled people outside Berlin was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing four people at the centre and wounding a fifth, police said, with the motive still unclear.

The slain victims, two women and two men, were stabbed with a knife late Wednesday at the facility in the city of Potsdam, the daily Bild reported.

Those killed are believed to be patients at the care clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported.

Police said earlier the dead were subjected to "intense, extreme violence", but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings.

A 51-year-old female staff member has been arrested on "strong suspicion" of carrying out the assault, police said, while acknowledging that any motive was still undetermined.

Prosecutors were due to give a news conference later in the day.

State police were called to the clinic at around 9 pm Wednesday, according to reports, with the victims later discovered in their rooms.

Specialised teams were dispatched overnight to collect evidence from the crime scene.

- 'Incomprehensible act' - The clinic, run by the Lutheran Church's social welfare service, specialises in helping those with physical and mental disabilities, including the blind, deaf and severely autistic patients.

It offers live-in care as well as schools and workshops.

Around 65 people live at the facility, which employs more than 80 people.

Potsdam is the capital of Brandenburg state, whose premier Dietmar Woidke said he was "shocked by this horrible news".

"My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," he said, calling it a "difficult day" for the region.

Potsdam mayor Mike Schubert called the crime an "incomprehensible act".

Local residents began leaving bouquets of flowers, cards and lighted candles in honour of the dead at the clinic, as police maintained a large presence outside.

A ceremony in memory of the victims is planned for Thursday evening, said Matthias Fichtmueller, the clinic's theological director.

"We are stunned," he said. "When the case has been wrapped up in the criminal justice system, we will still have to live with the wounds." Germany has seen a number of high-profile murder cases from care facilities.

In the most prominent trial, nurse Niels Hoegel was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison for murdering 85 patients in his care.

Hoegel, believed to be Germany's most prolific serial killer, murdered patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, before he was eventually caught in the act.

And in October, a Polish healthcare worker was sentenced to life in prison in Munich for killing at least three people with insulin.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Germany Potsdam Munich Berlin October Criminals Women 2019 Church From Employment

Recent Stories

PWDP approves 14 projects costing Rs.34.14 billion ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Surprised at US Claims Russia Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

13 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

24 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

28 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.