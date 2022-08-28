Woman in Horlivka Killed During Ukrainian Troops' Shelling - Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) One woman was killed in the Ukrainian troops' shelling of Horlivka, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"This is all that remains of the electrical substation at Stirol (chemical plant). Sadly, a woman born in 1962 died during the shelling," Prikhodko said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

He added that another civilian was injured in the shelling of a residential area in Horlivka by Ukrainian troops.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military targeted the Stirol chemical plant in Horlivka, causing a fire in the enterprise's warehouse area.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Ukraine has been shelling the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics on a daily basis since the beginning of Moscow's operation, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.