Woman In Migrant Center On Greece's Euboea Island Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Ministry

Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:33 PM

Woman in Migrant Center on Greece's Euboea Island Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Ministry

A foreign woman from the Ritsona migrant and refugee reception camp on the Greek island of Euboea has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Greek Migration Ministry said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) A foreign woman from the Ritsona migrant and refugee reception camp on the Greek island of Euboea has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Greek Migration Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Immigration and Asylum reports that the test for COVID-19 of a foreigner who was admitted to a public hospital in Athens for childbirth has returned positive. The results of a medical examination of the baby are pending. The woman lives in a reception center in Ritsona, Euboea," the ministry said in a statement.

The woman's partner tested negative for COVID-19, it said.

"The national public health organization already monitors all contacts of the patient over the past few days and takes all necessary measures to protect residents and workers [of the center]," the ministry said.

The capacity of the center in Ritsona is 2,500-3,000 people.

Greece has confirmed 1,212 cases of COVID-19, with 43 fatalities so far.

