BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A woman, who was injured in a bus explosion in Voronezh, died in intensive care; a total of 16 people were injured in the blast, the regional department of health told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary information, 16 injured, 13 people are in the emergency room No. 1.

The condition of three people is serious (they are in intensive care, one person is in the operating room). The condition of five is moderate, two are closer to satisfactory, another two more people did not need hospitalization. The woman with an amputation of the lower third of the leg died in intensive care," the department said.

On Thursday evening, a PAZ shuttle bus exploded near the Chizhov Gallery shopping center in Voronezh. Rescuers and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.