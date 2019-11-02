UrduPoint.com
Woman Injured In Syria's Aleppo After Rocket Attack By Militants - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 05:05 PM

Woman Injured in Syria's Aleppo After Rocket Attack by Militants - Reports

A woman was injured after two rocket shells were fired at a neighborhood in Aleppo, media reported Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) A woman was injured after two rocket shells were fired at a neighborhood in Aleppo, media reported Saturday.

She was injured as a result of the attack on the local market in the Al-Nil district in the city of Aleppo, according to Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA).

After the liberation of the city of Aleppo in 2016, groups of armed militants consolidated in villages in the west and northwest of Aleppo from where they periodically conduct shelling of residential areas within the city.

