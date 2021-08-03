UrduPoint.com

Woman Injured In Ukrainian Shelling In Donbas Dies In Hospital - DPR Official

Tue 03rd August 2021

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A woman injured in a shelling attack by Ukrainian armed forces in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has died in hospital, a DPR representative in the ceasefire control group said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported two civilians injured in a shelling by Ukrainian forces in the southern DPR village of Kominternove, or Pikuzy. The wounded were taken to hospital.

"A woman, born in 1964, who was injured in yesterday's shelling in Kominternove, died today at 10:15 (07:15 GMT) of injuries in Novoazovsk hospital," the DPR representative in the JCCC stated.

Since July 2020, additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire in Donbas have been in effect, but many breaches of the truce have occurred.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in April 2014 when the country's military launched an offensive against Donbas militia after part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence from Kiev in response to what they considered to be a coup in the Ukrainian capital.

