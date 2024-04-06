(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A two-vehicle crash occurred near Mudgee, a town in the Central West of Australia's New South Wales (NSW), on Friday, causing one woman dead and five other people injured.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement on Saturday early morning that emergency services were called to the scene at about 2 p.m. local time, after a southbound ute, which means a vehicle with a tonneau behind the passenger compartment, and a northbound SUV collided in the northbound lane.

According to the statement, a 32-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger in the SUV, was critically injured.

She was taken to Mudgee Hospital but died a short time later.

Two men were seriously injured in the accident. They are a 34-year-old man, who is the driver of the SUV, and a 68-year-old man, who is the front-seat passenger in the ute. A six-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl, who were back seat passengers in the SUV, were taken to hospital and described as being in stable condition.

The 54-year-old driver of the ute was taken to hospital with minor injuries and for mandatory testing.