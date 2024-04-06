Open Menu

Woman Killed, 5 Injured In Australia's 2-vehicle Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Woman killed, 5 injured in Australia's 2-vehicle crash

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A two-vehicle crash occurred near Mudgee, a town in the Central West of Australia's New South Wales (NSW), on Friday, causing one woman dead and five other people injured.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement on Saturday early morning that emergency services were called to the scene at about 2 p.m. local time, after a southbound ute, which means a vehicle with a tonneau behind the passenger compartment, and a northbound SUV collided in the northbound lane.

According to the statement, a 32-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger in the SUV, was critically injured.

She was taken to Mudgee Hospital but died a short time later.

Two men were seriously injured in the accident. They are a 34-year-old man, who is the driver of the SUV, and a 68-year-old man, who is the front-seat passenger in the ute. A six-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl, who were back seat passengers in the SUV, were taken to hospital and described as being in stable condition.

The 54-year-old driver of the ute was taken to hospital with minor injuries and for mandatory testing.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Australia Driver Vehicle Died Mudgee Man Wales Women P

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

12 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

13 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

13 hours ago
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

13 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

13 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

13 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

13 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

13 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

13 hours ago

More Stories From World