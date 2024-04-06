Woman Killed, 5 Injured In Australia's 2-vehicle Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A two-vehicle crash occurred near Mudgee, a town in the Central West of Australia's New South Wales (NSW), on Friday, causing one woman dead and five other people injured.
The NSW Police Force said in a statement on Saturday early morning that emergency services were called to the scene at about 2 p.m. local time, after a southbound ute, which means a vehicle with a tonneau behind the passenger compartment, and a northbound SUV collided in the northbound lane.
According to the statement, a 32-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger in the SUV, was critically injured.
She was taken to Mudgee Hospital but died a short time later.
Two men were seriously injured in the accident. They are a 34-year-old man, who is the driver of the SUV, and a 68-year-old man, who is the front-seat passenger in the ute. A six-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl, who were back seat passengers in the SUV, were taken to hospital and described as being in stable condition.
The 54-year-old driver of the ute was taken to hospital with minor injuries and for mandatory testing.
Recent Stories
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
More Stories From World
-
Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy leads Chinese box office12 seconds ago
-
Slovakia elects new president amid deep divisions over Ukraine war15 seconds ago
-
US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'25 seconds ago
-
KSrelief delivers 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to Uganda29 seconds ago
-
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming in Quito32 seconds ago
-
Somali President visits International fairs, museums of the Prophet’s Biography & Islamic Civiliza ..44 seconds ago
-
Japan's TEPCO plans new installations after tainted water leaks at Fukushima plant11 minutes ago
-
Multiple rivers hit danger marks in European Russia21 minutes ago
-
Who's who in Slovak presidential election51 minutes ago
-
Denmark clears Christiania's hippy cannabis paradise51 minutes ago
-
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming1 hour ago
-
Reviving traditional art form in Rwanda after genocide1 hour ago