Woman Killed By Protesters In Chad Capital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Woman killed by protesters in Chad capital

A woman died when anti-junta protesters attacked a bus in the Chadian capital on Tuesday, while a man was killed during demonstrations in the south of the country, prosecutors said

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A woman died when anti-junta protesters attacked a bus in the Chadian capital on Tuesday, while a man was killed during demonstrations in the south of the country, prosecutors said.

"The demonstrators attacked a bus in the Dembe district, some passengers fled but a woman remained and was killed by the protesters," N'Djamena prosecutor Youssouf Tom told AFP.

