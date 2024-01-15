Open Menu

Woman Killed In Israel Suspected Ramming Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM

A woman was killed and 13 people injured in a suspected car ramming in central Israel, medics said, as police arrested two persons over the reported attack

Raanana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A woman was killed and 13 people injured in a suspected car ramming in central Israel, medics said, as police arrested two persons over the reported attack.

Police said the two suspects stole vehicles and ran over a number of citizens in different areas in the city of Raanana north of Tel Aviv.

Medics from the Magen David Adom emergency service said of the 13 people who were wounded, two were seriously hurt, with the others suffering less serious injuries.

Hospitals in the area said they included nine children, one of whom was seriously hurt.

Meir hospital near Raanana confirmed that one woman had died.

"A wounded woman who arrived in a critical condition after having been hit by a vehicle has died of her injuries despite our efforts to save her," the hospital said in a statement.

