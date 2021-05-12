Woman Killed in Israeli City of Lod in Rocket Attack From Gaza Strip - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A woman died in the Israeli city of Lod, east of Tel Aviv, as a result of a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, Galei Tzahal radio reported.

Palestinian groups have been conducting massive shelling of Israel since Monday evening.

The Israeli army has called up 5,000 reservists to reinforce various units during the operation against Palestinian Islamists.