Woman Killed In Israeli Strike On Car Near Beirut: Security Source

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Woman killed in Israeli strike on car near Beirut: security source

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A woman was killed Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting a car on a key road linking the capital Beirut with the Bekaa Valley and Syria, a security source told AFP.

The source, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said a man was also injured in the strike.

Lebanon's National news Agency reported earlier that "an enemy drone targeted a car in Araya," adding that the strike left the route blocked to vehicle traffic.

An AFP photographer at the site saw a charred car and another badly damaged vehicle on the highway that links Beirut to the Syrian capital of Damascus, through the Lebanese mountains.

