Woman Rescued Alive From Collapsed Mandalay Apartment Block: AFP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Mandalay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Rescuers pulled a woman alive from the wreckage of a collapsed apartment building in Mandalay on Saturday, AFP journalists saw, 30 hours after a devastating quake hit Myanmar.
Phyu Lay Khaing, 30, was brought out of the Sky Villa Condominium by rescuers and carried by stretcher to be embraced by her husband Ye Aung and taken to hospital.
"In the beginning I didn't think she would be alive," Ye Aung told AFP as he anxiously waited for his wife -- then buried in the rubble -- to emerge.
"I am very happy that I heard good news," said the trader, who has two sons with his wife -- eight-year-old William, and Ethan, five.
A Red Cross official told AFP earlier that more than 90 people could be trapped under the remains of the apartment block.
The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of Mandalay early Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
The tremors destroyed buildings, downed bridged and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with massive destruction seen in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From World
-
Woman rescued alive from collapsed Mandalay apartment block: AFP6 minutes ago
-
India sends aid flights to quake-hit Myanmar26 minutes ago
-
More than 90 feared trapped in quake-hit Myanmar apartment block26 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors26 minutes ago
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief26 minutes ago
-
Serbian students protest at pro-government media 'propaganda'36 minutes ago
-
Dorival Junior sacked as Brazil coach after Argentina humiliation1 hour ago
-
'We need aid': rescuers in quake-hit Myanmar city plead for help1 hour ago
-
Hundreds of thousands join Istanbul protest rally1 hour ago
-
Are women allowed their own dreams, wonders Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie1 hour ago
-
South Korea firefighters deploy helicopters as wildfires reignite1 hour ago
-
Protesters flock to mass opposition rally in Istanbul1 hour ago