UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Rescued As Death Toll Rises In Mumbai Building Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:17 PM

Woman rescued as death toll rises in Mumbai building collapse

Rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble of a Mumbai building a day after it collapsed but her two young children did not survive, officials said Wednesday, as the death toll from the tragedy rose to 13

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble of a Mumbai building a day after it collapsed but her two young children did not survive, officials said Wednesday, as the death toll from the tragedy rose to 13.

Heavy monsoon rains on Tuesday trapped more than 40 people after the building crumbled in southern Mumbai's congested Dongri area, with rescuers and volunteers struggling to conduct their search among the narrow lanes.

"We rescued 28-year-old Alima Indrasi with her two children early on Wednesday morning," India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) spokesman Sachidanand Gawde told AFP.

"She has sustained injuries but is undergoing treatment and her children did not survive... (we) are hopeful there may still be some victims who will survive." He said rescue operations were in the final stages.

Disaster management spokesman Tanaji Kamble added that 13 bodies have been recovered so far.

The plight of the residents in the 100-year-old building, which was due to be redeveloped, have highlighted the perilous state of Mumbai's ageing infrastructure.

The tragedy is the second collapse to hit Mumbai in two weeks and the third in Maharashtra state.

A wall collapsed in the city killing 30 people in July, and 15 died in the nearby city of Pune when another wall gave way the previous month.

Building collapses in Mumbai, home to around 20 million people, are common during the monsoon season with rickety structures buckling under the weight of continuous rain.

Across South Asia, torrential downpours have swept away homes, triggered landslides and claimed at least 200 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted his condolences to the victims' families, describing the incident as "anguishing".

Related Topics

India Mumbai Narendra Modi Died Young Pune May July Women From Asia Weight Million Rains

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

12 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

17 seconds ago

Bulgarian IT specialist held over taxpayer data ha ..

19 seconds ago

Hepatologists to discuss matters related to liver ..

20 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

22 seconds ago

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, a ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.