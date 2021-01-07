Woman Shot by Police Inside Congress Dies - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A woman who was shot inside the Capitol Hill building has died, NBC news reported citing multiple law enforcement officials.

The woman, a supporter of President Donald Trump, was shot inside Congress earlier on Wednesday as protesters reached the US Senate chamber where lawmakers were verifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Media reported earlier that the woman was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital under critical condition.