Woman Shot in Chest at Protest in US Capitol Building - Video Footage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A woman has been shot in the chest during a protest inside the US Capitol Building, according to video footage posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that the woman is in critical condition.

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. A group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with the Capitol police.