Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Attack, Perpetrator 'Neutralized' - Reports

A 62-year old woman was stabbed in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba in what police are now investigating as a potential terrorist attack, media in Israel reported on Tuesday

According to Times of Israel, citing police, law enforcement officers are now on the scene and have shut down nearby roads.

The Jerusalem-based ZAKA International Rescue Unit emergency service said, as quoted in the report, that the attacker had been "neutralized," not clarifying if it meant that he was still alive.

The stabbed woman was reportedly taken to a hospital in moderate-to-serious condition.