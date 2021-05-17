UrduPoint.com
Woman Stabs 5 At Shanghai Business Center - Police

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

A woman attacked people with a fruit knife at a business center in Shanghai on Monday, leaving five of them injured, the Changning district police said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A woman attacked people with a fruit knife at a business center in Shanghai on Monday, leaving five of them injured, the Changning district police said.

"On May 17, 2021, at about 9:00 a.m. [1:00 GMT] a woman injured five people at the business center located on Jiangsu Road," the police said on Chinese social network Weibo.

According to the statement, police officers detained the woman as soon as they arrived at the scene after receiving a report of the attack.

The preliminary investigation showed that the woman, 37, arrived in Shanghai on May 15 from another province. She came to a company office in the business center on Monday morning. However, she reportedly failed to find a person she needed and attacked people in a fit of emotions.

The injured people were hospitalized with four of them sustaining minor injuries.

