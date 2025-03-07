Woman Suffers Serious Leg Injuries In Shark Attack At Sydney Beach
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A woman has sustained severe leg injuries following a shark attack at a Sydney beach.
Police in Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement on Friday that a woman was pulled from a beach following a shark attack in Sydney's south.
The accident took place at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services were called to Gunyah Beach, over 50 km south of Sydney city center, following reports of a shark attack.
A woman, believed to be aged in her 30's, was treated by NSW Ambulance at the scene for serious leg injuries.
No further information is available at this stage, said the police.
