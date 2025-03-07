Open Menu

Woman Suffers Serious Leg Injuries In Shark Attack At Sydney Beach

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A woman has sustained severe leg injuries following a shark attack at a Sydney beach.

Police in Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement on Friday that a woman was pulled from a beach following a shark attack in Sydney's south.

The accident took place at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services were called to Gunyah Beach, over 50 km south of Sydney city center, following reports of a shark attack.

A woman, believed to be aged in her 30's, was treated by NSW Ambulance at the scene for serious leg injuries.

No further information is available at this stage, said the police.

