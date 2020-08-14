UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Threatens To Stab Passersby In Norway's Bergen, One Person Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:46 AM

Woman Threatens to Stab Passersby in Norway's Bergen, One Person Injured - Reports

One individual was injured as a knife-wielding woman attempted to stab people in Norway's city of Bergen on Thursday, the NRK broadcaster reported

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) One individual was injured as a knife-wielding woman attempted to stab people in Norway's city of Bergen on Thursday, the NRK broadcaster reported.

At about 2:00 p.m. (noon GMT), passersby saw the knife-wielding woman wandering the streets with blood on her clothing.

The police later detained the woman.

"We received a report of a stabbing attack on several people in the Danmarksplass area. The police have arrived at the scene. The attacker is under control," the police wrote on Twitter.

The police are currently investigating whether there are other victims. No more details are available at the moment.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Twitter Norway Bergen Women Blood P

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

50 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

2 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.