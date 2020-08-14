One individual was injured as a knife-wielding woman attempted to stab people in Norway's city of Bergen on Thursday, the NRK broadcaster reported

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) One individual was injured as a knife-wielding woman attempted to stab people in Norway's city of Bergen on Thursday, the NRK broadcaster reported.

At about 2:00 p.m. (noon GMT), passersby saw the knife-wielding woman wandering the streets with blood on her clothing.

The police later detained the woman.

"We received a report of a stabbing attack on several people in the Danmarksplass area. The police have arrived at the scene. The attacker is under control," the police wrote on Twitter.

The police are currently investigating whether there are other victims. No more details are available at the moment.