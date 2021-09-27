UrduPoint.com

Woman To Become Berlin Burgomaster For First Time - Preliminary Election Results

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:37 PM

Woman to Become Berlin Burgomaster for First Time - Preliminary Election Results

The chancellor candidate from the Social Democrats (SPD), Franziska Giffey, will become the first woman to govern the capital city of Berlin, according to preliminary election results suggesting that the SPD won

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The chancellor candidate from the Social Democrats (SPD), Franziska Giffey, will become the first woman to govern the capital city of Berlin, according to preliminary election results suggesting that the SPD won.

Giffey was nominated by the Berlin branch of the SPD as a leader in the election list to the House of Deputies of Berlin and a mayor candidate. The incumbent Berlin burgomaster is another social democrat, Michael Muller.

The future Berlin mayor served as the family minister, but in May 2019, tendered her resignation to Chancellor Angela Merkel over a protracted scandal over alleged plagiarisms in her doctorial dissertation.

In 2010, Giffey received a PhD in political science at the Free University of Berlin.

Candidate from the Greens Tessa Ganserer will become the first transgender woman from Bavaria in the German parliament, preliminary election results show. With 23.6% of votes gained, Ganserer will become a parliament member via party lists.

"I am very glad, that I will promote my issues in the next four years in the German Bundestag too," Ganserer told the local Bayerischer Rundfunk radio station. The politician is determined to speak out for climate protection and fight for the rights of sexual minorities.

Ganserer has been a regional Bavarian parliament (Landtag) member since 2013.

Related Topics

Election Scandal Parliament German Berlin Angela Merkel May Democrats Women 2019 Family From

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

3 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

24 minutes ago
 Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights ..

Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights untapped business potential i ..

24 minutes ago
 Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Tra ..

Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Training Kit Partner

39 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials ..

Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials of New Betuvax COVID-19 Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.