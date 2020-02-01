Woman to Head Spanish Intelligence Service for First Time - Government of Spain

(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Paz Esteban Lopez is set to become the first-ever woman to be appointed as the director of Spain's National Intelligence Service (CNI), the Spanish government said on Friday.

Lopez will be formally appointed at the next session of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, the government statement said.

Lopez has more than 35 years of experience in working for Spain's intelligence services, and she has served as the acting director of the CNI since July 2019, when her predecessor, Felix Sanz Roldan, resigned at the end of his term.