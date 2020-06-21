MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have detained a woman wearing an "I can't breathe" shirt after she refused to leave the "sterile" area of US President Donald Trump's campaign rally, the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

"This morning at 11:30 am [16:00 GMT] Tulsa Police were requested by Trump Campaign Staff to remove an individual from the secure area of the rally. Tulsa Police spoke to the arrestee, Ms. Buck, for several minutes trying to convince her to leave on her own accord. After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction," the Tulsa Police said on Saturday.

MSNBC reported on Saturday that Ms. Buck, 62, said she had a ticket to attend the Saturday campaign event in Tulsa.

"For clarification, the arrestee had passed through the metal detector area to the most secure area of the event accessible only to ticket holders.

Whether she had a ticket or not for the event is not a contributing factor for the Tulsa Police in making the arrest. Officers at the location, particularly in the 'Sterile' area, will remove individuals only at the direction of Campaign Staff," Tulsa Police said.

President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that Tulsa Mayor George Bynum will not impose a curfew in the area around the arena where his rally will be held.

The Saturday rally, set to be held near the site of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre at 7:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (00:00 GMT on Sunday), has enraged some local black leaders. On Friday, Trump warned protesters and potential looters who could attempt to disrupt his rally that they would not be treated with restraint as they allegedly had been at other violent George Floyd protests throughout the United States.