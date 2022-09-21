(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) E. Jean Carroll, a woman who accused former US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990's, is planning on launching a new lawsuit against him in addition to an ongoing defamation case, according to a court filing.

"Plaintiff intends to file an action against Defendant pursuant to the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) on the earliest possible filing date," the court filing said on Tuesday.

The ASA allows a one-year "look back" period for adult survivors of sexual misconduct to bring civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred. Carroll will assert causes of action for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the filing said.

The planned ASA lawsuit and the ongoing defamation case exist to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990's as alleged, the filing said.

The two cases will be marked as related by Carroll's lawyers and they see no reason why the cases could not be tried together starting in February 2023, the filing added.

Carroll's legal team is currently prepared to produce more than 30,000 pages of material responsive to document requests from Trump's attorneys as part of the defamation case's discovery process, according to the filing.