Woman With Letter For Biden Arrested Near White House - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A 66-year-old woman with a letter for US President Joe Biden was arrested in Washington DC after approaching a checkpoint near the White House, Fox news reports.

According to police, the woman had a loaded gun in her car and was accompanied by a man who was carrying a BB gun.

The two approached a checkpoint near the White House complex and the woman said she wanted to deliver a letter for Biden, Fox News reported on Sunday.

The woman was detained by the Secret Service at around 05:30 p.m local time on Sunday (22:30 GMT).

No further details on the letter to the US president have been disclosed.