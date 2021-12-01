Women, Children Among Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, Corridor Needed - Lukashenko

There are 400 women and children among migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti, adding that humanitarian corroded to the European Union is required

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) There are 400 women and children among migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti, adding that humanitarian corroded to the European Union is required.

"There are about 200 children and the same number of women. The rest are men.

Take them (to the EU), There are good families, most of them educated, normal people," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president called for "opening a humanitarian corridor" for migrants.

When asked about West's allegations that Lukashenko uses migrants as a "tool," the president called on Western countries "to take away this tool" from him by opening a humanitarian corridor.