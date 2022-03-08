Women empowerment key to better Fiji: PM

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Tuesday that when Fijian women are strong, the country is strong

SUVA, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Tuesday that when Fijian women are strong, the country is strong.

In his International Women's Day message, Bainimarama said while his government acknowledged the achievements of women in Fiji, it recognized that true equality was a never ending pursuit.

He urged men in the country to uplift women because women empowerment is the key to building a better Fiji.

Bainimarama said free education in the Pacific island nation allowed more girls into classrooms and the merit-based recruitment system put more women in leadership positions within the civil service.

He said laws regarding domestic violence have put offenders who abused women behind bars.

He added that the government celebrates that progress knowing it has much more work to do to break gender biases and level the playing field in the society.