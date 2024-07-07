Women Fight Tokyo Election In Male-dominated Japan
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Polls opened Sunday to elect a new Tokyo governor with incumbent Yuriko Koike challenged by opposition figure Renho, two prominent women in Japan's male-dominated political sphere.
Japan has never had a woman prime minister and a large majority of lawmakers are men, but Tokyo, accounting for a tenth of the national population and a fifth of the economy, has been run since 2016 by former television anchor Koike, 71.
While few now tout the former defence and environment minister as a possible future prime minister, as many once did, polls suggest that the media-savvy conservative will win a third straight term in the metropolis of 14 million people.
This will be some relief ahead of national elections due by late 2025 to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of deeply unpopular Prime Minister Fumio Kishida which backs Koike, even though she broke away from the LDP in 2017.
Kishida, whose public support rate has been dwindling to around 20 percent, partly due to a political funds scandal revealed late last year, will also face the LDP leadership election later this year.
The Tokyo vote comes after new government data showed the birth rate hit a record low of 1.20 last year, with Tokyo's figure 0.99 -- the first Japan region to fall below one.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From World
-
Heartache and pride as Swiss Euros dream dies10 seconds ago
-
'Not the end of the world', says data scientist on the big issues20 seconds ago
-
Alec Baldwin set for legal showdown over 'Rust' shooting2 hours ago
-
Venezuelan opposition rallies in former Chavez stronghold2 hours ago
-
Biden defiant, but critics are circling2 hours ago
-
Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals3 hours ago
-
Lakers fall in Bronny James summer NBA prospects debut5 hours ago
-
Rodriguez inspires Colombia into semis with 5-0 win over Panama6 hours ago
-
France votes in 'seismic' election6 hours ago
-
NBA 76ers agree to deal with ex-Heat forward Martin: reports6 hours ago
-
Swiatek crashes out at Wimbledon while it's sweet 16 for Djokovic6 hours ago
-
Djokovic gets kick out of England Euros win at Wimbledon6 hours ago