Women Fill Almost 30% Of Seats In Syrian Constitutional Committee - UN Special Envoy

Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:48 PM

Women fill nearly 30 percent of the seats on the Syrian Constitutional Committee, close to the original goal, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Women fill nearly 30 percent of the seats on the Syrian Constitutional Committee, close to the original goal, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday.

"Let me also emphasize that we have aimed at 30 percent of representatives coming from women and that we are indeed very close to achieving that goal.

That is both for the 150 and for the drafting body of 45," the UN envoy told reporters ahead of the committee's launch.

The 150 members of the committee include representatives of the government, opposition and civil society. The smaller group of 45 will work on constitutional amendments, while the larger body will then vote on them.

The first session is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

