UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Have Right To Be Represented In Sudanese Transitional Government - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:50 PM

Women Have Right to Be Represented in Sudanese Transitional Government - Prime Minister

Women have the right to be represented in the Sudanese Transitional Government for their active participation in protests which toppled former President Omar Bashir, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Women have the right to be represented in the Sudanese Transitional Government for their active participation in protests which toppled former President Omar Bashir, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Asma Mahmoud Mohamed Taha, the secretary-general of the Sudanese Republican Party, who was detained last February in a wave of anti-Bashir protests, may soon be announced as a new minister of foreign affairs. If so, she will be the first female foreign minister of Sudan.

"Sudan's women were in the first row of the revolution; it's not logical that they cannot be represented in a proper and deserved way," Hamdok said during the joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The prime minister added that Sudan wanted to have a competent government.

On April 11, Sudan experienced a military coup following four months of the anti-government protests. Sudan's military overthrew and then imprisoned long-time president Bashir. After a wave of further protests and difficult talks between the military and civil bodies, a spokesman for the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said on Tuesday that the composition of the Transitional Government, led by Prime Minister Hamdok, would be announced within 48 hours.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Sudan February April May Women Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

36 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

51 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

51 minutes ago

Broghil festival postponed for a week in reverence ..

1 minute ago

EU Energy Chief Says Held Productive Talks With Ne ..

1 minute ago

UN Study Claims UK Can Lose Over $16 Billion Worth ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.