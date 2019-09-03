Women Have Right to Be Represented in Sudanese Transitional Government - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Women have the right to be represented in the Sudanese Transitional Government for their active participation in protests which toppled former President Omar Bashir, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Asma Mahmoud Mohamed Taha, the secretary-general of the Sudanese Republican Party, who was detained last February in a wave of anti-Bashir protests, may soon be announced as a new minister of foreign affairs. If so, she will be the first female foreign minister of Sudan.

"Sudan's women were in the first row of the revolution; it's not logical that they cannot be represented in a proper and deserved way," Hamdok said during the joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The prime minister added that Sudan wanted to have a competent government.

On April 11, Sudan experienced a military coup following four months of the anti-government protests. Sudan's military overthrew and then imprisoned long-time president Bashir. After a wave of further protests and difficult talks between the military and civil bodies, a spokesman for the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said on Tuesday that the composition of the Transitional Government, led by Prime Minister Hamdok, would be announced within 48 hours.