Women Hold Less Than 1 In 3 Top Leadership Positions In Public Services Globally- Study

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Women Hold Less Than 1 in 3 Top Leadership Positions in Public Services Globally- Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The latest Gender Equality in Public Administration (GEPA) report has revealed that women's participation and leadership in public administration globally is still very low, indicating that they constitute less than one-third of top leadership positions worldwide.

The report, which is based on evidence from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Pittsburgh, shows that women are underrepresented at decision-making levels in public administrations. Only 38% of managers and 31% of top leaders are women, indicating that the higher the level of decision-making power and influence, the lower the number of women.

Female representations are high in some policy areas and starkly underrepresented in others. While women's numbers are highest in ministries focused on women's issues, health, and education, they are underrepresented in 15 of the 20 policy areas. Public works and transportation register the lowest share of women.

The report noted some progress toward gender parity in three high-profile policy areas, finance, defense, and foreign affairs ministries, traditionally considered the domain of men. Women presently average 41% of finance ministries, 40% of foreign affairs ministries, and 36% of defense ministries globally. Between 2010 and 2020, women's average share of positions increased by 11% in defense ministries, 6% in foreign affairs, and 10% in finance.

It was concluded in the report that these "glass walls" are possibly limiting women's influence on policymaking and their ability to effect change overall, adding that the deficit must be addressed for women to advance to the highest levels of leadership.

The UNDP spearheaded the global Gender Equality in Public Administration initiative in 2011 to support women's empowerment and expanded participation and leadership in public institutions. The current report results from thorough research covering 170 countries.

