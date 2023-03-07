UrduPoint.com

Women In Kabul Protesting Against Oppression, Demanding Right To Study, Work

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Dozens of women in the Afghan capital took to the streets to protest against their oppression prior to International Women's Day, demanding the restoration of their right to study and work, an activist who participated in the rally said on Tuesday

Many women from various human rights movements took to the streets of Kabul with signs urging the government to allow women to study and work. Many of the activists are calling on the international community to start hearing the voices of Afghan women fighting for their rights.

In late 2022, the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees. The Afghan Education Ministry, in turn, ordered the suspension of females' education in private and state higher education institutions, while secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.

