UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women In New York Earn Less Than Men - Mayoral Candidate

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

Women in New York Earn Less Than Men - Mayoral Candidate

Women in New York make less money than men, Vitaly Filipchenko, a candidate to become the next New York mayor after incumbent Bill de Blasio, told Sputnik in an interview

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Women in New York make less money than men, Vitaly Filipchenko, a candidate to become the next New York mayor after incumbent Bill de Blasio, told Sputnik in an interview.

Filipchenko, who grew up in the Russian city of Tomsk in Siberia, moved to the United States ten years ago. He has met the requirement of being a US citizen for seven years and must now collect 3,750 signatures by May 25 to officially get on the ballot for the mayoral race.

"First, women earn less than men. Let's say you are a reporter, you get paid a certain amount. If a woman has the same position, she will receive less money," Filipchenko said.

According to the Russian immigrant, there is also age discrimination in New York.

"As a rule, if a person over 50 asks for a job, the younger people are hired instead. Because young people ask for less money. This problem needs to be addressed," the candidate noted.

Filipchenko went on to say that many New Yorkers lost their jobs because of age, the COVID-19 pandemic, and business problems.

"The city can create jobs. I want to create more jobs. I am planning to build a hospital that will belong to New York. I am looking from the perspective of an expat to improve living conditions," he added.

Primary elections in New York are scheduled for June 22, and the general vote will be held on November 2.

Related Topics

Business Russia Vote Job Young Tomsk Same New York United States Money May June November Women From Race Jobs

Recent Stories

PSL franchises approaches PCB to shift remaining m ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 1,686 reco ..

25 minutes ago

Orakzai's DC holds online open court (Kuli Katcher ..

6 minutes ago

Cricketers undergoes training at National High Per ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launch ‘St ..

44 minutes ago

NASA's SpaceX first crew mission on way home from ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.