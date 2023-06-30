Open Menu

Women Interviewed For Bill Gates Office Jobs Asked Sexually Explicit Questions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Several women who were vetted by a security firm to work in billionaire Bill Gates' private office were asked a series of sexually explicit questions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The women were reportedly asked about whether they have had extramarital affairs, what kind of pornography they preferred or if they had any nude photos of themselves on their phones.

Other questions women faced during their interviews included whether they ever "danced for Dollars" or if they have ever had a sexually transmitted disease, the report said.

The newspaper said in the report that it was unable to determine if any men were asked sexually explicit questions.

Several people who interviewed for jobs in Gates' private office were also asked about past drug use and other parts of their private lives that could be used for blackmail against them, the report said.

A spokesperson for Gates' private office, Gates Venture, said they were unaware those sexually explicit questions were asked during background checks conducted by third-party contractors, but underscored that those questions are unacceptable and violate policy, the report added.

The background checks were conducted by security consulting firm Concentric Advisors, according to the report.

